About VA Form 21-526EZ
- Form name: Application for Disability Compensation and Related Compensation Benefits
- Form revision date: November 2022
- Related to: Disability
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-526EZ when you want to apply for VA disability compensation (pay) and related benefits.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-526EZ
-
Review VA disability benefits eligibility criteria to find out if you can get disability compensation for an illness or injury that was caused by—or got worse because of—your active military service.
-
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.
-
Find out if you need to complete additional forms for your disability claim.