About VA Form 21-674

Use VA Form 21-674 when claiming benefits for a child who is at least 18 years old, but under 23, and attending school.

Note: We automatically remove children from your benefits when they turn 18. If you have a child who will remain in school past the age of 18, you’ll need to submit their information again.

If you’d like to submit your form online

You’ll need to start by filling out an Application Request to Add and/or Remove Dependents (VA Form 21-686c). For the first question, select Add a child 18 to 23 years old who’ll be attending school (VA Form 21-674). When you select this, we’ll know you want to complete VA Form 21-674. You’ll answer the rest of the questions and submit your form at the end.

Go to the online VA Form 21-686c and 21-674