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VA Form 21-686c

Form name: Application Request to Add and/or Remove Dependents
Form revision date: August 2025
Related to: Disability, Family member and caregiver benefits, Pension

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-686c to submit a claim for additional benefits for a dependent, or to request to remove a dependent from your benefits.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

  • VA Form 21-674

    Form name: Request for Approval of School Attendance

    Use VA Form 21-674 when claiming benefits for a child who is at least 18 years old, but under 23, and attending school.

    Note: We automatically remove children from your benefits when they turn 18. If you have a child who will remain in school past the age of 18, you’ll need to submit their information again.

    If you’d like to submit your form online

    You’ll need to start by filling out an Application Request to Add and/or Remove Dependents (VA Form 21-686c). For the first question, select Add a child 18 to 23 years old who’ll be attending school (VA Form 21-674). When you select this, we’ll know you want to complete VA Form 21-674. You’ll answer the rest of the questions and submit your form at the end.

    Go to the online VA Form 21-686c and 21-674

  • VA Form 21-509

    Form name: Statement of Dependency of Parent(s)

    Use VA form 21P-509 if you’re a Veteran whose parents are dependent on you for support, or you’re the parent of a Veteran who died on active duty or as a result of service-connected injuries or disease.

Helpful links related to VA Form 21-686c

  • Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.

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