Form name: Request for Approval of School Attendance
Use VA Form 21-674 when claiming benefits for a child who is at least 18 years old, but under 23, and attending school.
Note: We automatically remove children from your benefits when they turn 18. If you have a child who will remain in school past the age of 18, you’ll need to submit their information again.
If you’d like to submit your form online
You’ll need to start by filling out an Application Request to Add and/or Remove Dependents (VA Form 21-686c). For the first question, select Add a child 18 to 23 years old who’ll be attending school (VA Form 21-674). When you select this, we’ll know you want to complete VA Form 21-674. You’ll answer the rest of the questions and submit your form at the end.
Use VA form 21P-509 if you’re a Veteran whose parents are dependent on you for support, or you’re the parent of a Veteran who died on active duty or as a result of service-connected injuries or disease.
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-686c
Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.