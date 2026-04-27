VA Form 21-8940
- Form name: Veteran’s Application for Increased Compensation Based on Unemployability
- Form revision date: July 2024
- Related to: Disability
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-8940 if you want to apply for Individual Unemployability disability benefits for a service-connected condition that prevents you from keeping a steady job.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can fill out this form online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 21-4192
Form name: Request for Employment Information in Connection with Claim for Disability Benefits
Use VA Form 21-4192 if you’re an employer and you need to send us information about a Veteran who’s applying for Individual Unemployability disability benefits. The Veteran’s most recent employer must complete and submit this form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-8940
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Find out if you qualify for compensation for a presumptive disability or other service-connected conditions.
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Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.
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Find out if you need to complete additional forms for your disability claim.
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Find out how to file for VA Individual Unemployability compensation if you’re an unemployed Veteran who can’t work due to a service-connected disability.