VA Form 21-8940

Form name: Veteran’s Application for Increased Compensation Based on Unemployability Form revision date: July 2024 Related to: Disability

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-8940 if you want to apply for Individual Unemployability disability benefits for a service-connected condition that prevents you from keeping a steady job.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-8940 (PDF)

Online tool

You can fill out this form online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Related forms and instructions VA Form 21-4192 Form name: Request for Employment Information in Connection with Claim for Disability Benefits Use VA Form 21-4192 if you’re an employer and you need to send us information about a Veteran who’s applying for Individual Unemployability disability benefits. The Veteran’s most recent employer must complete and submit this form. Download VA Form 21-4192 (PDF)