About VA Form 21P-0847

Form name: Request for Substitution of Claimant Upon Death of Claimant Form revision date: November 2024 Related to: Family member benefits

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21P-0847 if someone you’re connected to dies before we finish processing their VA claim, decision review, or appeal—and you want to continue their claim.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21P-0847 (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.