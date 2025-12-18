About VA Form 21P-0847
- Form name: Request for Substitution of Claimant Upon Death of Claimant
- Form revision date: November 2024
- Related to: Family member benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21P-0847 if someone you’re connected to dies before we finish processing their VA claim, decision review, or appeal—and you want to continue their claim.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
