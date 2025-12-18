About VA Form 21P-0969
- Form name: Income and Asset Statement for Pension or Parents’ Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) Claims
- Form revision date: November 2023
- Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension, Service member benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21P-0969 when you’re instructed to while completing VA Forms 21P-527EZ or 21P-534EZ.
You can also submit it when you need to verify or update your income or net worth. If you need to report changes over multiple years, submit a separate VA Form 21P-0969 each year.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit this form online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Related forms and instructions
Helpful links related to VA Form 21P-0969
As the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, you may be eligible for DIC payments.