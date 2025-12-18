About VA Form 21P-0969

Form name: Income and Asset Statement for Pension or Parents’ Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) Claims Form revision date: November 2023 Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension, Service member benefits

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21P-0969 when you’re instructed to while completing VA Forms 21P-527EZ or 21P-534EZ. You can also submit it when you need to verify or update your income or net worth. If you need to report changes over multiple years, submit a separate VA Form 21P-0969 each year.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21P-0969 (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit this form online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Related forms and instructions VA Form 21P-534EZ Form name: Application for DIC, Survivors Pension, and/or Accrued Benefits Use VA Form 21P-534EZ if you want to submit evidence along with your claim, using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster. You can use this form if you’re: A surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died Applying for VA benefits and/or the money that we owe the Veteran but didn’t pay prior to their death (accrued benefits) Using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster by submitting evidence along with your claim Download VA Form 21P-534EZ (PDF)

VA Form 21P-527EZ Form name: Application for Veterans Pension Use VA Form 21P-527EZ if you’re a wartime Veteran and want to file a pension claim. Download VA Form 21P-527EZ (PDF)