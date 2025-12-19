About VA Form 21-509

Form name: Statement of Dependency of Parent(s) Form revision date: May 2024 Related to: Family member benefits, Pension

When to use this form

Use VA form 21P-509 if you’re a Veteran whose parents are dependent on you for support, or you’re the parent of a Veteran who died on active duty or as a result of service-connected injuries or disease.

Download form

Download this PDF form and fill it out. Then submit your completed form on this page. Or you can print the form and mail it to the address listed on the form.

Download VA Form 21-509 (PDF)