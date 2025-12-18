Skip to Content

About VA Form 21P-527EZ

Form name: Application for Veterans Pension
Form revision date: February 2023
Related to: Pension

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21P-527EZ if you’re a wartime Veteran and want to file a pension claim.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

  • VA Form 21P-0969

    Form name: Income and Asset Statement for Pension or Parents’ Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) Claims

    Use VA Form 21P-0969 when you’re instructed to while completing VA Forms 21P-527EZ or 21P-534EZ. 

    You can also submit it when you need to verify or update your income or net worth. If you need to report changes over multiple years, submit a separate VA Form 21P-0969 each year.

  • VA Form 21-0966

    Form name: Intent to File a Claim for Compensation and/or Pension, or Survivors Pension and/or DIC

    Use VA Form 21-0966 if you’re still gathering information to support your claim, and want to start the filing process. Submitting an intent to file can secure the earliest possible effective date for any retroactive payments you may be eligible to receive.

Helpful links related to VA Form 21P-527EZ

  • The Veterans Pension program provides monthly payments to wartime Veterans who meet certain age or disability requirements, and who have income and net worth within certain limits. Find out if you’re eligible for this benefit.

  • Find out how to apply for tax-free VA pension benefits as a Veteran.

