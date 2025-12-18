About VA Form 21P-527EZ
- Form name: Application for Veterans Pension
- Form revision date: February 2023
- Related to: Pension
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21P-527EZ if you’re a wartime Veteran and want to file a pension claim.
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
The Veterans Pension program provides monthly payments to wartime Veterans who meet certain age or disability requirements, and who have income and net worth within certain limits. Find out if you’re eligible for this benefit.
Find out how to apply for tax-free VA pension benefits as a Veteran.