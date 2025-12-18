About VA Form 21P-527EZ

VA Form 21P-0969

Form name: Income and Asset Statement for Pension or Parents’ Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) Claims

Use VA Form 21P-0969 when you’re instructed to while completing VA Forms 21P-527EZ or 21P-534EZ.

You can also submit it when you need to verify or update your income or net worth. If you need to report changes over multiple years, submit a separate VA Form 21P-0969 each year.