About VA Form 21P-534EZ
- Form name: Application for DIC, Survivors Pension, and/or Accrued Benefits
- Form revision date: July 2022
- Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21P-534EZ if you want to submit evidence along with your claim, using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster. You can use this form if you’re:
- A surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died
- Applying for VA benefits and/or the money that we owe the Veteran but didn’t pay prior to their death (accrued benefits)
- Using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster by submitting evidence along with your claim
DIC eligibility for survivors of Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans
If we denied your Blue Water Navy Veteran’s service-connected disability claim in the past, you may be eligible for DIC benefits based on the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019.
Learn more about DIC eligibility information
Find out how to apply for benefits
Veterans who served on a Blue Water Navy vessel offshore of the Republic of Vietnam, or on another U.S. Navy or Coast Guard ship operating in the coastal waterways of Vietnam between November 1, 1955, and May 7, 1975, are now entitled to a presumption of service connection for illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure. This is a result of Public Law 116-23, also known as the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019.
Learn more about service connection for illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure
As the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, you may be eligible for VA DIC payments.
The Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program is the fastest way to get your VA pension claim processed. Learn more about the FDC program.