Skip to Content

About VA Form 21P-8416

Form name: Medical Expense Report
Form revision date: October 2023
Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Health care, Pension

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21p-8416 to report medical or dental expenses that you have paid for yourself or for a family member living in your household. These must be expenses you weren’t reimbursed for and don’t expect to be reimbursed for.

Downloadable PDF

Helpful links related to VA Form 21P-8416

  • Securely review, download, and share your medical records.

  • Find out if you qualify for compensation for a presumptive disability or other service-connected conditions.

  • Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.

Last updated: