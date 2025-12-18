About VA Form 21P-8416
- Form name: Medical Expense Report
- Form revision date: October 2023
- Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Health care, Pension
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21p-8416 to report medical or dental expenses that you have paid for yourself or for a family member living in your household. These must be expenses you weren’t reimbursed for and don’t expect to be reimbursed for.
Downloadable PDF
