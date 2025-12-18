Skip to Content

About VA Form 21P-8416b

Form name: Report of Medical, Legal, and Other Expenses Incident to Recovery for Injury or Death
Form revision date: June 2024
Related to: Burials and memorials

Downloadable PDF

Helpful links

  • Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.

  • Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.

  • Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.

  • Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.

Last updated: