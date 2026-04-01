About VA Form 22-0803
- Form name: Request for Reimbursement of Licensing or Certification Test Fees
- Form revision date: January 2025
- Related to: Education and training
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-0803 when you want to use your VA education benefits to get paid back for licensing and certification tests.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 22-10272
Form name: Request for Reimbursement of Preparatory (Prep) Course for Licensing or Certification Test
Use VA Form 22-10272 when you want to use your VA education benefits to pay for prep courses that help you prepare for licensing and certification tests.
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-0803
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Find out which tests you can get paid back for and how many tests we’ll cover.