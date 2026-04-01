About VA Form 22-0803

Form name: Request for Reimbursement of Licensing or Certification Test Fees

Use VA Form 22-0803 when you want to use your VA education benefits to get paid back for licensing and certification tests.

Download VA Form 22-0803 (PDF)

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Related forms and instructions

VA Form 22-10272

Form name: Request for Reimbursement of Preparatory (Prep) Course for Licensing or Certification Test

Use VA Form 22-10272 when you want to use your VA education benefits to pay for prep courses that help you prepare for licensing and certification tests.