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About VA Form 22-0803

Form name: Request for Reimbursement of Licensing or Certification Test Fees
Form revision date: January 2025
Related to: Education and training

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-0803 when you want to use your VA education benefits to get paid back for licensing and certification tests.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

VA Form 22-10272

Form name: Request for Reimbursement of Preparatory (Prep) Course for Licensing or Certification Test

Use VA Form 22-10272 when you want to use your VA education benefits to pay for prep courses that help you prepare for licensing and certification tests.

Helpful links related to VA Form 22-0803

  • Find out which tests you can get paid back for and how many tests we’ll cover.

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