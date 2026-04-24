VA Form 22-0976
- Form name: Application for Approval of a Program in a Foreign Country
- Form revision date: December 2025
- Related to: Education and training
When to use this form
If you’re a school administrator at a foreign college or university, use VA Form 22-0976 for any of these reasons:
- You’re applying for initial approval to have your school’s programs participate in GI Bill benefits, or
- You’re requesting a full reapproval of currently approved programs (required every 48 months), or
- You need to update your school’s information
Downloadable PDF
Helpful links
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Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.
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Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.
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Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
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Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.