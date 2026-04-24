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VA Form 22-0976

Form name: Application for Approval of a Program in a Foreign Country
Form revision date: December 2025
Related to: Education and training

When to use this form

If you’re a school administrator at a foreign college or university, use VA Form 22-0976 for any of these reasons:

  • You’re applying for initial approval to have your school’s programs participate in GI Bill benefits, or
  • You’re requesting a full reapproval of currently approved programs (required every 48 months), or
  • You need to update your school’s information

Downloadable PDF

Helpful links

  • Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.

  • Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.

  • Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.

  • Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.

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