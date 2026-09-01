Form to request education benefit entitlement restoration for school closure
- Form name:Education Benefit Entitlement Restoration Request Due to School Closure, Program Suspension or Withdrawal (VA Form 22-0989)
- Form revision date: May 2024
- Related to: Education and training
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-0989 to request restoration of your education benefit entitlement if you couldn’t complete your educational program for 1 of these reasons:
- Your school closed permanently, or
- Your school lost its VA approval for the program you were enrolled in at that school
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.