Skip to Content

Form to request education benefit entitlement restoration for school closure

Form name:Education Benefit Entitlement Restoration Request Due to School Closure, Program Suspension or Withdrawal (VA Form 22-0989)
Form revision date: May 2024
Related to: Education and training

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-0989 to request restoration of your education benefit entitlement if you couldn’t complete your educational program for 1 of these reasons:

  • Your school closed permanently, or
  • Your school lost its VA approval for the program you were enrolled in at that school

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Helpful links related to VA Form 22-0989

  • Search for GI Bill-approved schools, compare the benefits you’ll receive at different schools, and get help with choosing a school.

  • Check how much of your benefits you’ve used and how much time you have left to use your benefits.

  • Learn how to change the education benefit you’re using or the school or program you’re attending.

Last updated: 