Form to request education benefit entitlement restoration for school closure

Form name: Education Benefit Entitlement Restoration Request Due to School Closure, Program Suspension or Withdrawal (VA Form 22-0989) Form revision date: May 2024 Related to: Education and training

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-0989 to request restoration of your education benefit entitlement if you couldn’t complete your educational program for 1 of these reasons: Your school closed permanently, or

Your school lost its VA approval for the program you were enrolled in at that school

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-0989 (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.