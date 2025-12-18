About VA Form 22-10215
- Form name: Statement of Assurance of Compliance with 85 Percent Enrollment Ratios (Fillable)
- Form revision date: January 2025
- Related to: VBA
When to use this form
If you’re a school administrator, use VA Form 22-10215 to provide 85/15 calculations. Only institutions of higher learning and non-college degree schools that charge tuition and fees should use this form.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit this form online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-10215
School administrators and certifying officials can find trainings, resources, guides, and information on GI Bill programs.