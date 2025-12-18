About VA Form 22-10216
- Form name: 35% Exemption Request from 85/15 Reporting Requirement (Fillable)
- Form revision date: January 2025
- Related to: VBA
When to use this form
If you’re a school administrator, use VA Form 22-10216 to request an exemption of the routine reporting requirements of the 85/15 rule.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can request an exemption online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-10216
School administrators and certifying officials can find trainings, resources, guides, and information on GI Bill programs.