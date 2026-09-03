Reimbursement form for prep courses for licensing or certification tests

Form name: Request for Reimbursement of Preparatory (Prep) Course for Licensing or Certification Test (VA Form 22-10272) Form revision date: January 2025 Related to: Education and training

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-10272 when you want to use your VA education benefits to pay for prep courses that help you prepare for licensing and certification tests.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-10272 (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.