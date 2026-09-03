Reimbursement form for prep courses for licensing or certification tests
- Form name:Request for Reimbursement of Preparatory (Prep) Course for Licensing or Certification Test (VA Form 22-10272)
- Form revision date: January 2025
- Related to: Education and training
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-10272 when you want to use your VA education benefits to pay for prep courses that help you prepare for licensing and certification tests.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.