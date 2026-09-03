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Reimbursement form for prep courses for licensing or certification tests

Form name:Request for Reimbursement of Preparatory (Prep) Course for Licensing or Certification Test (VA Form 22-10272)
Form revision date: January 2025
Related to: Education and training

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-10272 when you want to use your VA education benefits to pay for prep courses that help you prepare for licensing and certification tests.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Helpful links related to VA Form 22-10272

  • Learn more about your VA education benefit coverage for prep courses that help you prepare for licensing and certification tests.

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