About VA Form 22-10275

Form name: Principles of Excellence for Educational Institutions Form revision date: January 2025 Related to: VBA

When to use this form

Use Form 22-10275 if you’re an educational institution and you want to participate in the Principles of Excellence program. You can also use this form to stop participating at any time.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-10275 (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.