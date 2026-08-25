VA Form 22-10278
- Form name:Authorization to Disclose Personal Information to a Third Party - Education Benefits (Fillable)
- Form revision date: December 2025
- Related to: VBA
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-10278 to give us permission to share your personal benefit or claim information with another person or organization.
Note: If we’ve determined that you’re not able to manage your own VA benefits, you can’t use this form.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.