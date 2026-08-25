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VA Form 22-10278

Form name:Authorization to Disclose Personal Information to a Third Party - Education Benefits (Fillable)
Form revision date: December 2025
Related to: VBA

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-10278 to give us permission to share your personal benefit or claim information with another person or organization.

Note: If we’ve determined that you’re not able to manage your own VA benefits, you can’t use this form.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Helpful links

  • Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.

  • Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.

  • Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.

  • Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.

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