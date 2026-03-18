About VA Form 22-10282

Form name: IBM Skillsbuild Training Program Intake Application Form revision date: September 2023 Related to: Careers and employment, Education and training, Family member and caregiver benefits, Service member benefits

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-10282 to apply for the IBM SkillsBuild program. This program provides free online services to help you start or advance your career in technology.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-10282 (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and emailing the paper form.