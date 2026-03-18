About VA Form 22-10282
- Form name: IBM Skillsbuild Training Program Intake Application
- Form revision date: September 2023
- Related to: Careers and employment, Education and training, Family member and caregiver benefits, Service member benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-10282 to apply for the IBM SkillsBuild program. This program provides free online services to help you start or advance your career in technology.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and emailing the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-10282
-
Learn about a range of GI Bill benefits you may be eligible to receive.
-
Find out if you’re eligible for the IBM SkillsBuild program. This program provides free online services to help you start or advance your career in technology.
-
Learn about a range of other VA education benefits you may be eligible to receive.