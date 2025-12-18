Skip to Content

About VA Form 22-1919

Form name: Conflicting Interests Certification for Proprietary Schools (Fillable)
Form revision date: March 2024
Related to: Education and training, Records

When to use this form

For-profit schools should use VA Form 22-1919 to provide information about people who meet either of the descriptions listed here. We’ll use this information to determine if there’s a conflict of interest. 

This describes someone with a financial interest in your school:

  • They’re an employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or the State Approving Agency (SSA), and
  • They get wages, salary, dividends, profits, or gifts from your for-profit school

Or, this describes someone enrolled at your school:

  • They’re a Veteran, and
  • They’re enrolled at your for-profit school and receive VA education benefits

Downloadable PDF

