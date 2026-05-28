VA Form 22-1990e
- Form name: Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits
- Form revision date: December 2025
- Related to: Education and training, Family member and caregiver benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-1990e if both of these are true for you:
- You’re the dependent of a Veteran or service member
- The Veteran or service member has already transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you
Note: If you use our online tool to apply, be sure you’re signed in as a family member to your own ID.me or Login.gov account to complete this application. We can’t process your application if the Veteran or service member signs in to their account and submits the application for you.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-1990e
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Learn about the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program. If you’re eligible, you may be able to get help paying for school or job training through the DEA program (also called Chapter 35).
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Learn about the Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship for children and dependents of Veterans.
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Learn how to transfer unused Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits if the Veteran, service member, or dependent beneficiary has died.
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Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.