Use VA Form 22-1990e if both of these are true for you:

You’re the dependent of a Veteran or service member

The Veteran or service member has already transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you

Note: If you use our online tool to apply, be sure you’re signed in as a family member to your own ID.me or Login.gov account to complete this application. We can’t process your application if the Veteran or service member signs in to their account and submits the application for you.