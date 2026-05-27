VA Form 22-1995
- Form name: Request for Change of Program or Place of Training
- Form revision date: September 2024
- Related to: Education and training, Family member and caregiver benefits, Service member benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-1995 to request changes to your education benefits if 1 of these is true for you:
- You’re a Veteran or service member, or
- You’re a dependent of a Veteran or service member using Fry Scholarship benefits, Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits, or transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Note: We recently combined this form with Dependents’ Request for Change of Program or Place of Training (VA Form 22-5495). This is now the only form to request changes to your education benefits.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-1995
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Learn about GI Bill eligibility requirements and find out if you can get these benefits. VA education benefits can help you pay your tuition, pick out a school, choose a career, and more.
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Find out how to apply for the GI Bill and other VA education benefits as a Veteran, service member, or qualified family member.
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Apply online for the STEM scholarship program for students training in high-demand STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields.