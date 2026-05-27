Form name: Request for Change of Program or Place of Training

Use VA Form 22-1995 to request changes to your education benefits if 1 of these is true for you:

You’re a Veteran or service member, or

You’re a dependent of a Veteran or service member using Fry Scholarship benefits, Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits, or transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

Note: We recently combined this form with Dependents’ Request for Change of Program or Place of Training (VA Form 22-5495). This is now the only form to request changes to your education benefits.