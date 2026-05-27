VA Form 22-5490
- Form name: Dependents’ Application for VA Education Benefits
- Form revision date: January 2025
- Related to: Education and training, Family member and caregiver benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-5490 when a spouse or dependent is applying for educational benefits under Chapter 35 Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance (DEA) or Chapter 33 Fry Scholarship.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-5490
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If you’re the spouse or child of a Veteran who has died, is missing, or has a permanent and total service-connected disability, you may be able to get help paying for school or job training through the DEA program (also called Chapter 35).
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Learn about the Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship for children and dependents of Veterans.
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Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.