About VA Form 22-8794
- Form name: Designation of Certifying Official(s)
- Form revision date: July 2021
- Related to: Education and training
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-8794 to tell us about any changes related to your school certifying officials (SCOs). Be sure to include the names, titles, and signatures of all certifying officials at your school or training facility, not just the information that has changed.
This form will replace the one you submitted before. It should list everyone who is authorized to certify enrollment information and read-only SCOs who have permission to request or submit information to VA.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit your form online instead of sending us the paper form.
