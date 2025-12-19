About VA Form VA2346b
- Form name: Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices and Supplies
- Form revision date: July 2020
- Related to: Health care
When to use this form
Use VA Form VA2346b to order continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) supplies.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can order supplies online instead of sending us the paper form.
Related forms and instructions
VA Form VA2346a
Form name: Request for Batteries and Accessories
Use VA Form VA2346a to order hearing aid batteries and accessories.
