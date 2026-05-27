VA Form 26-1880

Form name: Request for a Certificate of Eligibility Form revision date: October 2022 Related to: Family member and caregiver benefits, Housing assistance, Service member benefits

When to use this form

Use VA Form 26-1880 to apply for a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). You’ll need to bring the COE to your lender to prove that you qualify for a VA home loan.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 26-1880 (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.