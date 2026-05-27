VA Form 26-1880
- Form name: Request for a Certificate of Eligibility
- Form revision date: October 2022
- Related to: Family member and caregiver benefits, Housing assistance, Service member benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 26-1880 to apply for a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). You’ll need to bring the COE to your lender to prove that you qualify for a VA home loan.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 26-1880
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Learn how to apply for a VA home loan COE.
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To get a VA-backed home loan as the surviving spouse of a Veteran, you’ll need a COE to show your lender that you qualify for this benefit. Find out if you can get a COE.
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Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.