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VA Form 26-1880

Form name: Request for a Certificate of Eligibility
Form revision date: October 2022
Related to: Family member and caregiver benefits, Housing assistance, Service member benefits

When to use this form

Use VA Form 26-1880 to apply for a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). You’ll need to bring the COE to your lender to prove that you qualify for a VA home loan.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Helpful links related to VA Form 26-1880

  • Learn how to apply for a VA home loan COE.

  • To get a VA-backed home loan as the surviving spouse of a Veteran, you’ll need a COE to show your lender that you qualify for this benefit. Find out if you can get a COE.

  • Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.

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