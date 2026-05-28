VA Form 26-4555
- Form name: Application in Acquiring Specially Adapted Housing or Special Home Adaptation Grant
- Form revision date: May 2024
- Related to: Housing assistance
When to use this form
Use VA Form 26-4555 to apply for a Specially Adapted Housing grant or a Special Home Adaptation grant. The information you provide helps us determine or verify your eligibility for these disability housing grants.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 26-4555
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VA direct and VA-backed Veterans home loans can help Veterans, service members, and their survivors buy, build, improve, or refinance a home. Learn about our different loan programs—and how to apply.
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Find out if you’re eligible for disability housing grants for Veterans and service members with certain service-connected disabilities.
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Get financial help to make changes to your home to help you live more independently with a service-connected disability.
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Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.