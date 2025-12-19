About VA Form VA40-0247
- Form name: Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form
- Form revision date: March 2025
- Related to: Burials and memorials
When to use this form
Use VA Form 40-0247 if you want to request a Presidential Memorial Certificate. A Presidential Memorial Certificate is an engraved paper certificate signed by the current president. It honors the memory of a deceased Veteran and expresses the country’s grateful recognition of their service in the Armed Forces.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can request a Presidential Memorial Certificate online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
