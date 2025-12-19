Skip to Content

About VA Form VA40-1330

Form name: Claim for Standard Government Headstone or Marker
Form revision date: March 2025
Related to: Burials and memorials

Downloadable PDF

Helpful links related to VA Form VA40-1330

  • Veterans, service members, and some family members may be eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery. Find out if you, or a person you’re planning a burial for, can get this benefit.

  • Learn how to apply for a burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran's funeral services, burial, and transportation costs.

  • Find out how to apply for grave markers, headstones, Presidential Memorial Certificates, and other memorial items to honor a Veteran's service.

Last updated: