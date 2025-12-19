About VA Form VA40-1330UP
- Form name: Claim for Commemorative Urn or Plaque for Veterans’ Cremains Not Interred
- Form revision date: March 2025
- Related to: Burials and memorials
When to use this form
Use VA Form 40-1330UP if you’re a family member and want to request a commemorative plaque or urn for a Veteran who has been cremated.
