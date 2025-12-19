About VA Form OF-306
- Form name: Declaration for Federal Employment
- Form revision date: August 2023
- Related to: A non-VA form. For other government agency forms, go to the GSA forms library.
When to use this form
Use OPM Form OF-306 when you’re applying for a federal or contract job. The information you provide in this form will help the federal agency determine if you’re eligible to become a federal employee. You’ll also need to fill out this form to help determine your enrollment status in the government’s life insurance program.
Downloadable PDF
Helpful links related to VA Form OF-306
-
Get support for starting or advancing your career at VA or other federal government departments.