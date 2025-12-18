About VA Form SF180
- Form name: Request Pertaining to Military Records
- Form revision date: November 2015
- Related to: A non-VA form. For other government agency forms, go to the GSA forms library.
When to use this form
Use GSA Form SF180 to request your military service records, like your DD214 or other separation documents, your orders and endorsements, and your military medical records.
Downloadable PDF
Helpful links related to VA Form SF180
-
Find out how to access your VA records and documents online, such as your VA benefit letters and more.
-
Securely review, download, and share your medical records.
-