About VA Form SF180

Form name: Request Pertaining to Military Records
Form revision date: November 2015
Related to: A non-VA form. For other government agency forms, go to the GSA forms library.

When to use this form

Use GSA Form SF180 to request your military service records, like your DD214 or other separation documents, your orders and endorsements, and your military medical records.

Helpful links related to VA Form SF180

  • Find out how to access your VA records and documents online, such as your VA benefit letters and more.

  • Securely review, download, and share your medical records.

