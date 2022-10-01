Fort Lauderdale Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss any questions you may have.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Making an appointment

Call 954-714-2381 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

After your initial contact with us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we’ll schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.

Veterans or service members in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Contacting us

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

Canceling or rescheduling an appointment

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.