Locations

Main location

Fort Myers Vet Center

Address

2891 Center Pointe Drive
Suite 100
Fort Myers, FL 33916

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Fort Myers Vet Center Building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fort Myers Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fort Myers Vet Center - Labelle

Located at

United Way building, between East Yeomans Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue
133 North Bridge Street
Phone: 863-674-1441
Labelle, FL 33935

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

United Way building at 133 North Bridge Street.

Fort Myers Vet Center - Port Charlotte

Located at

Veteran Services Building, Florida Health Department
1050 Loveland Blvd
Phone: 941-764-5579
Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Fort Myers Vet Center Community Access Point, exterior of Veteran Services building.

Clermont Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

