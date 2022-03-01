Locations

Main location

Fort Myers Vet Center Address 2891 Center Pointe Drive Suite 100 Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions on Google Maps Phone 239-652-1861 Hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fort Myers Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fort Myers Vet Center - Labelle Located at United Way building, between East Yeomans Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue 133 North Bridge Street Phone: 863-674-1441 Labelle, FL 33935 Directions on Google Maps Phone 239-652-1861 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Fort Myers Vet Center - Port Charlotte Located at Veteran Services Building, Florida Health Department 1050 Loveland Blvd Phone: 941-764-5579 Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions on Google Maps Phone 239-652-1861 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Clermont Mobile Vet Center Phone 352-536-6701

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.