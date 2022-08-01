Fort Wayne Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Fort Wayne Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 260-460-1456 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
- Walk-ins are welcome, but we prefer you to have an appointment
- Some same-day services are available
- Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. Here’s what you can expect for your first appointment:
- You’ll work with a counselor to complete an intake. This includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- We’ll ask some questions to make sure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that’s appropriate to your needs.
- We’ll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Citilink offers bus routes that pick up and drop off at and around the Vet Center.
We’re located in our own building, so visitors can park in any spot available around the Vet Center.
We have accessible parking and an accessible entrance available.
In the spotlight at Fort Wayne Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Military sexual trauma group (MST)
We offer an MST survivor group every other Wednesday.
For more details on joining the group, call us at 260-460-1456.
Therapeutic art projects
We offer therapeutic art projects.
For more information, call us at 260-460-1456.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We also offer a spouse and significant other group. Please call for more information.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Grief and bereavement counseling is assistance and support for people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
We’re here to help Veterans, service members, and family members, including:
- Family members of service members who died while serving on active duty
- Family members of a Veteran who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, spouses and significant others, and more
We use evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma can happen to both men and women. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment led by a female counselor.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling. We’ll work with you to create a treatment plan tailored to meet your unique needs. The plan may include individual, group, couples, and/or family therapy.
We offer:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Anxiety management
- Social support and activity engagement
We use evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Help with understanding your VA education benefits
- Help with housing and home loans
- Learning about and getting connected with VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work closely with and provide referrals to the Fort Wayne and Marion VA Medical Centers.
Learn about substance use treatment for Veterans
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can also help you navigate:
- VA medical benefits and health care
- VA disability compensation
- VA claims process
- VA education benefits
- VA home loans
- VA burial benefits
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We support Veterans and service members through partnerships with local universities, businesses, military installations, local law enforcement, and National Guard Armories. We also provide referrals to Veterans Service Organizations in the community.
We’re committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans and community partners can connect and engage. Please call us at 260-460-1456 if you or your organization is interested in learning about ways to partner with us.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer telehealth services to clients. Telehealth can be helpful for clients who:
- Desire to receive counseling services from the privacy of their own home
- Feel too ill to drive to the Vet Center but are still able to engage in counseling services
- Are traveling
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.