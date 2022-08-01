 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Fort Wayne Vet Center

Address

3810 Coldwater Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fort Wayne Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fort Wayne Vet Center - Angola

Located at

Purdue Extension - Steuben County
317 S Wayne Street #1a
Angola, IN 46703

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Fort Wayne Vet Center - Auburn

Located at

American Legion Post 97
1729 Sprott Street
Auburn, IN 46706

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

