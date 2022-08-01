Locations
Main location
Fort Wayne Vet Center
Address
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Fort Wayne Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Fort Wayne Vet Center - Angola
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Fort Wayne Vet Center - Auburn
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.