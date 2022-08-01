Locations

Main location

Fort Wayne Vet Center Address 3810 Coldwater Road Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 260-460-1456 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fort Wayne Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fort Wayne Vet Center - Angola Located at Purdue Extension - Steuben County 317 S Wayne Street #1a Angola, IN 46703 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 260-460-1456 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Fort Wayne Vet Center - Auburn Located at American Legion Post 97 1729 Sprott Street Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 260-460-1456 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.