 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Fort Worth Vet Center

Address

6620 Hawks Creek Avenue
Westworth Village, TX 76114

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Fort Worth Vet Center Entrance

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fort Worth Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fort Worth Vet Center - Decatur

Located at

DAV building
2801 FM 51
Decatur, TX 76234

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
DAV building in Decatur Texas

Fort Worth Vet Center - Denton

Located at

Denton County Tax Assessors Office
1505 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Denton County Veteran Servicses Building

Fort Worth Vet Center - Mineral Wells

Located at

VFW
1400 Veterans of Foreign Wars St
Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
VFW in Mineral Wells, Texas

Fort Worth Vet Center - Montague

Located at

Montague County Courthouse
11339 TX-59
Montague, TX 76251

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Montague Courthouse building

Fort Worth Vet Center - Weatherford

Located at

American Legion Post 163
200 Cartwright Park Rd.
Weatherford, TX 76088

Phone

Hours

  • Sat.
  • Sun.
Weatherford American Legion Site

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.