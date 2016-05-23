Locations

Main location

Fort Worth Vet Center Address 6620 Hawks Creek Avenue Westworth Village, TX 76114 Directions on Google Maps Phone 817-921-9095 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fort Worth Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fort Worth Vet Center - Decatur Located at DAV building 2801 FM 51 Decatur, TX 76234 Directions on Google Maps Phone 817-921-9095

Sun.

Fort Worth Vet Center - Denton Located at Denton County Tax Assessors Office 1505 E McKinney St Denton, TX 76209 Directions on Google Maps Phone 817-921-9095

Sun.

Fort Worth Vet Center - Mineral Wells Located at VFW 1400 Veterans of Foreign Wars St Mineral Wells, TX 76067 Directions on Google Maps Phone 817-921-9095

Sun.

Fort Worth Vet Center - Montague Located at Montague County Courthouse 11339 TX-59 Montague, TX 76251 Directions on Google Maps Phone 817-921-9095

Sun.

Fort Worth Vet Center - Weatherford Located at American Legion Post 163 200 Cartwright Park Rd. Weatherford, TX 76088 Directions on Google Maps Phone 817-921-9095

Sun.

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.