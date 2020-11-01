 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Fresno Vet Center

Address

1320 East Shaw Avenue
Suite 125
Fresno, CA 93710

Phone

Fresno Vet Center outside Angle

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fresno Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fresno Vet Center - Visalia

Located at

Veterans Counseling Clinic
4126 S Demaree St Suite B
Visalia, CA 93277

Phone

Veteran Counseling Clinic

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.