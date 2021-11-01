 Skip to Content
Gainesville Vet Center

Address

105 NW 75th Street
Suite 2
Gainesville, FL 32607

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Gainesville Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Gainesville Vet Center - Lake City, FL

Located at

Old Providence Baptist Church
9316 NW County Road 245
Lake City, FL 32054

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Gainesville Vet Center CAP

Gainesville Vet Center - Palatka

Located at

Palatka American Legion
316 Osceola Street
Palatka, FL 32177

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.