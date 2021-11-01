Locations

Main location

Gainesville Vet Center Address 105 NW 75th Street Suite 2 Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions on Google Maps Phone 352-331-1408 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Gainesville Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Gainesville Vet Center - Lake City, FL Located at Old Providence Baptist Church 9316 NW County Road 245 Lake City, FL 32054 Directions on Google Maps Phone 352-331-1408 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Gainesville Vet Center - Palatka Located at Palatka American Legion 316 Osceola Street Palatka, FL 32177 Directions on Google Maps Phone 352-331-1408 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.