 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Gary Area Vet Center

Address

107 East 93rd Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Gary Area Vet Center Front View

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Gary Area Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Gary Area Vet Center - Monticello

Located at

White County Council on Aging
116 E. Marion Street
Monticello, IN 47960

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

White County Council on Aging

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.