Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Grand Junction Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Grand Junction Vet Center - Glenwood Springs, CO Located at The Jesse Beckius/Casey Owens Veterans Resource Center - Western Slope Veterans Coalition 801 Colorado Ave. Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Directions on Google Maps Phone 970-245-4156

Grand Junction Vet Center - Moab, UT Located at Moab VA TeleHealth Clinic 702 S Main St. Moab, UT 84532 Directions on Google Maps Phone 970-245-4156

Grand Junction Vet Center - Montrose, CO Located at Welcome Home Alliance For Veterans 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way Montrose, CO 81401 Directions on Google Maps Phone 970-245-4156

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.