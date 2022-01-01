 Skip to Content

Grand Junction Vet Center

Address

561 25 Road
Suite 101
Grand Junction, CO 81505-1360

Phone

Grand Junction Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Grand Junction Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Grand Junction Vet Center - Glenwood Springs, CO

Located at

The Jesse Beckius/Casey Owens Veterans Resource Center - Western Slope Veterans Coalition
801 Colorado Ave.
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Phone

Western Slope Veterans Coalition

Grand Junction Vet Center - Moab, UT

Located at

Moab VA TeleHealth Clinic
702 S Main St.
Moab, UT 84532

Phone

Moab VA TeleHealth Clinic

Grand Junction Vet Center - Montrose, CO

Located at

Welcome Home Alliance For Veterans
4 Hillcrest Plaza Way
Montrose, CO 81401

Phone

Warrior Resource Center/Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.