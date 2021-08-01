 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Grants Pass Vet Center

Address

135 N.E. Steiger Street
Grants Pass, OR 97526-3214

Phone

GPVC Street view

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Grants Pass Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Grants Pass Vet Center - Cave Junction

Located at

Siskiyou Medical Clinic
25627 Redwood Hwy
Cave Junction, OR 97523

Phone

Siskiyou Medical Clinic

Grants Pass Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Grants Pass MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.