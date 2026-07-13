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VA Greater Los Angeles health care

At VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90073-1003

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

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Other services at VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Stories

Every Friday around lunchtime, between the towering trees behind Building 220 at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, a group of Veterans from all walks of life gather to cook, eat and strengthen their sense of community.

Man slicing tomatoes.

Events

When

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Where

Bldg. 500, Room 1613

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