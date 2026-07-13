VA Greater Los Angeles health care
At VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90073-1003
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
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Other services at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Stories
Every Friday around lunchtime, between the towering trees behind Building 220 at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, a group of Veterans from all walks of life gather to cook, eat and strengthen their sense of community.
Events
When
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Where
Bldg. 500, Room 1613