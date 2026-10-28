U.S. Army Inspector General J.C. Breckinridge in his 1897 report on the NHDVS wrote, “Something more than mere food, shelter, and clothing seems due to these men, and until adequately supplied perhaps these Homes are not all they should.”

Among his recommendations for addressing this nebulous “something more” was the construction of chapels, something that Breckinridge noted Congressional appropriations failed to provide at any of the then seven branches of the National Home system.

“The need for a proper place for divine worship is most felt at the younger Branches, specifically the Pacific; where an unsightly frame, that would make a poor barn at most, is used for the purpose.” At the same time, it wasn’t practical for the federal government to finance separate chapels for both Catholics and Protestants due to cost and land restrictions. Thus, the Congressional committee that approved the funds for the chapel insisted that a way be found to accommodate both faiths.

Two years after Breckinridge’s report, Congress approved $14,000 for the construction of a multi-denominational chapel at the Pacific Branch.

Designed by J. Lee Burton, a Los Angeles architect, and built in 1900, the two chapels are separated by a thick interior wall to allow both denominations to hold services simultaneously so that neither faith could be said to have been given a preferential time slot. While both faiths are Christian, there are several theological differences that are reflected in the interior and exterior designs of their respective chapels in diverse ways. For example, the Catholic side included a confessional booth, an altar, statues and images of saints, and a crucifix; whereas the Protestant side included a chandelier and lacked any images of saints.

The chapel was used for: religious services, weddings, substance abuse counseling, and funeral rites by both Veterans and members of the local community until the Sylmar earthquake of 1971 made the building unsafe for use. Although the chapel has been closed since the 1971 earthquake, the building is still largely intact and contains many of its original elements.

The chapel is an embodiment of the delicate balance between the spiritual needs of our citizens and the separation of church and state insisted upon by our Founding Fathers. It is one of the earliest examples of a religious structure paid for with federal funds and demonstrates the great sensitivity with which our government has approached our nation’s tradition of religious pluralism.

Today, the chapel is listed in the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). In 2021, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) entered into a lease with the nonprofit Wadsworth Chapel Heritage Partners (WCHP) to renovate and manage the property. The lease calls for WCHP to create a multi-denominational Center for Moral Injury, focused on healing the moral, ethical and spiritual wounds of war, fostering new research, and developing more holistic care. The chapel will also host therapeutic and evidence-based therapies to promote the wellness of Veterans and their families, as well as provide a community venue for events, speakers and spiritual gatherings.