Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Greater Los Angeles health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Greater Los Angeles health care.

Mailing address

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90073

Main phone numbers

Local: 310-478-3711

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711