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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Greater Los Angeles health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Greater Los Angeles health care.

Mailing address

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90073

Main phone numbers

Local: 310-478-3711

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

Appointments

877-251-7295

Asbestos Cancer 

310-268-4543

Asbestos Lung Cancer

310-268-4543

Audiology and Speech Pathology

310-268-3701

Billing

310-478-3711 , ext.44400

Bioethics Consultation Service

213-407-0515

COVID-19 Vaccines 

310-268-4900

Cancer Center Research

310-268-4567

Chaplain Service

310-268-3391

310-478-3711 , ext. 39322

Eligibility

310-478-3711

Former Prisoners of War (FPOW) Advocate

310-478-3711 , ext. 43325

 

G – M

Human Resources

310-478-3711, ext. 44783/48009

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Veteran Care

310-478-3711, ext. 47627/41937

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

310-268-4543

Mental Health

310-268-4594

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

Phone: 310-268-3340
Email: VHAGLAPublicAffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 310-478-3711 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

Email: 

VHAGLAFOIAInbox@va.gov

Mail:

Attn: FOIA Officer
11301 Wilshire Blvd. Building 218, Room 8 
Los Angeles, CA 90073

Phone: 

310-478-3711 ext. 46878

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page. (new link)

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAGLAPublicAffairs@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 