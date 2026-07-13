Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Greater Los Angeles health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Greater Los Angeles health care.
Mailing address
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90073
Main phone numbers
Local: 310-478-3711
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Appointments
Audiology and Speech Pathology
Billing
Bioethics Consultation Service
COVID-19 Vaccines
Cancer Center Research
Chaplain Service
Eligibility
Former Prisoners of War (FPOW) Advocate
G – M
Human Resources
310-478-3711, ext. 44783/48009
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Veteran Care
310-478-3711, ext. 47627/41937
Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma
Mental Health
N – Z
Pharmacy
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service
Police Service
Polytrauma
Social Work
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
Phone: 310-268-3340
Email: VHAGLAPublicAffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 310-478-3711 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
Email:
Attn: FOIA Officer
11301 Wilshire Blvd. Building 218, Room 8
Los Angeles, CA 90073
Phone:
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page. (new link)
For a VAPD Police Request Form, please email VHAWLAFOIAinbox@va.gov.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAGLAPublicAffairs@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018