DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout a 5-county area of southern California. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Building 500

Room 1613

Map of West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 310-268-3344

Hours: Coming soon!

Sepulveda VA Medical Center

Leigh A. Polzin

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Building 20

Room 1613

Map of Sepulveda VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 818-891-7711, ext. 36176

Hours: Coming soon!

Los Angeles VA Clinic

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Room B-306

Map of Los Angeles VA Clinic campus

Phone: 213-253-2677, ext. 24604

Hours: Coming soon!

Santa Barbara VA Clinic

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

4440 Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Phone: 805-683-1491

Hours: Coming soon!

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.