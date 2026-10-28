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Displaying 1through10 of 13 results for All upcoming

When:

Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Bldg. 500, Room 1613

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Get directions on Google Maps to Bldg. 500, Room 1613

When:

Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT

Where:

Bakersfield Veterans Affairs Jastro Park

When:

Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Bldg. 500, Room 1281

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Get directions on Google Maps to Bldg. 500, Room 1281

When:

Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Where:

Fisher House Building 523, Dining Room

When:

Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT

Where:

Antelope Valley Veterans Affairs

When:

Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Wadsworth Theater

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Get directions on Google Maps to Wadsworth Theater

When:

Mon. Nov 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Bldg. 306, Peer Center Patio

When:

Mon. Nov 2, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Peer Center, Building 306

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Get directions on Google Maps to Peer Center, Building 306

When:

Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Bldg. 500, Room 1613

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Get directions on Google Maps to Bldg. 500, Room 1613

Complimentary Veterans Brunch

When:

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

The Shrine Auditorium/Expo Hall