Events
Displaying 1through10 of 13 results for All upcoming
When:
Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 500, Room 1613
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CAGet directions on Google Maps to Bldg. 500, Room 1613
When:
Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT
Where:
Bakersfield Veterans Affairs Jastro Park
2900 Truxtun Ave.
Bakersfield , CAGet directions on Google Maps to Bakersfield Veterans Affairs Jastro Park
When:
Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 500, Room 1281
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CAGet directions on Google Maps to Bldg. 500, Room 1281
When:
Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Fisher House Building 523, Dining Room
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CAGet directions on Google Maps to Fisher House Building 523, Dining Room
When:
Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT
Where:
Antelope Valley Veterans Affairs
44439 17th St.
Lancaster , CAGet directions on Google Maps to Antelope Valley Veterans Affairs
When:
Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Wadsworth Theater
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CAGet directions on Google Maps to Wadsworth Theater
When:
Mon. Nov 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 306, Peer Center Patio
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CAGet directions on Google Maps to Bldg. 306, Peer Center Patio
When:
Mon. Nov 2, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Peer Center, Building 306
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CAGet directions on Google Maps to Peer Center, Building 306
When:
Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 500, Room 1613
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CAGet directions on Google Maps to Bldg. 500, Room 1613
Complimentary Veterans Brunch
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
The Shrine Auditorium/Expo Hall
665 W Jefferson Blvd.
Los Angeles, CAGet directions on Google Maps to The Shrine Auditorium/Expo Hall