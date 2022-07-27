Grand Opening Oasis for Veteran Women
Thu. Jul 28, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm PT
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Bldg. 257
Free
Join us to celebrate the opening of our Female Veteran’s Transitional Housing Center!
Join us to celebrate the opening of our Female Veteran's Transitional Housing Center!

An 18-bed facility dedicated to creating a therapeutic and safe environment where female veterans in transition can focus on healing through education wellness and recovery.