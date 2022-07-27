 Skip to Content

Grand Opening Oasis for Veteran Women

When:

Thu. Jul 28, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Bldg. 257

Cost:

Free

Grand Opening

Oasis for Veteran Women

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Ribbon cutting, Tour, Program and Luncheon

11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location:

11303 Wilshire Blvd.

VA Campus, Bldg. 257

Los Angeles, CA 90073

Join us to celebrate the opening of our Female Veteran’s Transitional Housing Center!

An 18-bed facility dedicated to creating a therapeutic and safe environment where female veterans in transition can focus on healing through education wellness and recovery.

