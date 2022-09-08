Ventura VA Outpatient Clinic Open House
Ventura VA Outpatient Clinic Open House
When:
Sat. Sep 17, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Ventura VA Outpatient Clinic
5250 Ralston Street
Ventura , CA
Cost:
Free
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is excited to announce the new, state-of-the-art Ventura VA Clinic opens and begins serving patients on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ mission to provide world-class health care to our nation’s Veterans.
The 50,000-square-foot medical facility is conveniently located just off the 101 freeway at 5250 Ralston St. in Ventura, Calif.
VAGLAHS is hosting open house events for Veterans and community members at the Ventura VA Clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.See more events