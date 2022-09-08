 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Ventura VA Outpatient Clinic Open House

Ventura VA Outpatient Clinic Open House

When:

Sat. Sep 17, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Ventura VA Outpatient Clinic

5250 Ralston Street

Ventura , CA

Cost:

Free

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is excited to announce the new, state-of-the-art Ventura VA Clinic opens and begins serving patients on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ mission to provide world-class health care to our nation’s Veterans.

The 50,000-square-foot medical facility is conveniently located just off the 101 freeway at 5250 Ralston St. in Ventura, Calif.

VAGLAHS is hosting open house events for Veterans and community members at the Ventura VA Clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.  

See more events

Last updated: